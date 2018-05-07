CJI impeachment: Congress moves SC; 5-judge constitution bench to hear matter

It is significant that the matter has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority.
A five-judge constitution bench has been constituted in the Supreme Court to hear the petition after two Congress MPs moved the apex court challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
The list of business for the Supreme Court showed that the petition, which was mentioned on Monday, would be heard on Tuesday by a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel.
While Justice Sikri, who will head the bench, is number six in the seniority list, others follow him in the sequence of seniority.
These judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- had held the controversial January 12 press conference in which they had virtually revolted against the CJI by raising a litany of allegations against him.
Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories to the impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most after CJI Misra.
While Justice Chelameswar initially asked him to mention the matter before the CJI, the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, later asked Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan to "come back tomorrow".
Justice Chelameswar also said he was on the verge of retirement.
Making his submissions, Sibal said Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cannot summarily reject the notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members who had recently retired, on the ground that there was "no proved misbehaviour".
The bench asked Sibal and Bhushan to mention the matter before the Chief Justice of India for urgent listing by citing a constitution bench judgment on the powers of master of roster.
Justice Chelameswar, who was initially reluctant to order listing of the petition said "there was a five-judge constitution bench verdict on powers of master of roster. It would be appropriate if you mention the matter in court number-1 before the bench of Chief Justice".
However after the submissions, Justice Chelameswar and Justice Kaul went into a huddle and asked Sibal and Bhushan to come tomorrow so they could take a call on the issue.
"You come back tomorrow. We will see", the bench said.
The two leaders, who have filed the petition are Rajya Sabha Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa from Punjab and Amee Harshadray Yajnik from Gujarat.
At the outset during nearly 20-minute hearing, Sibal said he was aware of the constitution bench judgment on the master of roster and added that since the impeachment notice concerned the CJI, the senior-most judge of the apex court can only order for urgent listing of the petition.
A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on November 10 last year categorically stated that the Chief Justice of India was the "master of the roster".
"I am aware of the procedure but it can't be mentioned anywhere else. A person cannot be a judge in his own cause. I am just asking for urgent listing and not seeking any interim relief," Sibal said.
He said the CJI cannot order for listing and hence the senior-most judge of the court must pass some orders as it was a matter of constitutional importance.
"Please decide on listing the petition. It is not about whether we are mentioning it before Justice Chelameswar or someone else but about the convention," Sibal said.
To this, Justice Chelameswar replied, "As far as I'm concerned, I've only few more days here. I am on the verge of my retirement".
Sibal said this kind of situation has not arisen before and the court should pass an order on who would deal with the matter and how it would be dealt with.
"This petition raises constitutional question of importance. How do you deal with this situation? Who has the power? Lordships will have to clarify. You have to consider this. I understand that CJI has the power to direct for listing but this case is against master of roster", he said.
Justice Kaul observed that it will be appropriate if the matter is mentioned before the bench headed by CJI and asked Sibal whether the petition has been numbered.
Sibal, who had settled the petition of the two MPs, said they have filed the plea, but the apex court registry has not yet given any number to it.
He said "the procedure of this court is very simple. I have practised in this court for past 45 years. The registrar can't take orders from the CJI in this matter. The CJI can't delegate its master of roster powers to the registrar".
Justice Kaul replied, "It's not that simple".
Sibal, while insisting for urgent listing of the petition said, "All I am asking is Justice Chelameswar should consider passing order and nothing else."
Bhushan said according to the SC rules, the CJI is disabled to pass any order in this matter either on the judicial side or in the administrative side.
"Only the senior-most judge can decide on the listing of the petition, which had sought quashing of the order of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu," he said.
Naidu had on April 23 rejected the notice, given by seven opposition parties led by the Congress for impeachment of the CJI on five grounds of "misbehaviour". This was the first time that an impeachment notice was filed against a sitting CJI.
The petition filed by the MPs through advocate Sunil Fernandes alleged that the charges contained in the notice of motion were extremely serious and called for a full fledged inquiry.
It also said the reasons given by the Rajya Sabha chairman while rejecting the impeachment notice were "not legally tenable" and deserved to be set aside for being "wholly extraneous" and ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution and the Inquiry Act.
It sought setting aside of the Chairman's order terming the charges contained in the notice of motion are "extremely serious" and merit "a full-fledged inquiry to test their veracity".
The Supreme Court virtually dampened the spirits of opposition MPs publicly advocating impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, observing that the Rajya Sabha rules prohibited them from making public statements on removal of a judge of the higher judiciary without any notice in Parliament.
The apex court, which was hearing a plea seeking to restrain members of parliament from making public statements on removal of a judge without any notice in Parliament, also said there was "no urgency" in the mater and posted the hearing for the third week of July.
When a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan was told that public statements by politicians were made without there being any such notice in Parliament, the bench said, "Rajya Sabha Rules also prohibits such statements".
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing petitioner NGO 'In Pursuit of Justice', said the issue raised in the plea was concerned with the "times to come" and required consideration by the top court.
The bench responded by saying "why do you feel that such a time will come again and again" and adding "there is no urgency now".
Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was earlier asked by the court to assist it in the matter, told the bench that the plea has become infructuous.
The petitioner said it has been held the world over that making such public statements amounted to interference in the independence of the judge concerned.
During the hearing, the Attorney General referred to the Judges (Inquiry) Act and the constitutional provisions dealing with the establishment of the Supreme Court and the procedure to be followed for removal of an apex court judge.
Regarding the plea which also seeks laying down guidelines to regulate the procedure to be followed prior to initiating a motion for removing a judge of the top court, the bench said "we do not have to frame any guidelines".
Arora said the Judges (Inquiry) Act comes into effect only after the Rajya Sabha Chairman takes notice of the motion for initiation of removal proceedings against a judge of higher judiciary and sets up an inquiry commission. But they have raised the issue of public statements by MPs even ahead of such a notice being there before Parliament.
However, Venugopal said the process of removal proceedings was part of the privilege of the Parliament.
The bench said the issue before it was whether there should be a discussion outside Parliament about it without there being any such notice in the House.
Arora then referred to the recommendations of the Law Commission and said it has also said that such public statements cannot be made outside.
"We can dispose it (plea) of by directing the Law Commission to look into it," the bench then observed.
The senior counsel said the commission had given its recommendation way back in 2005 that it should be an offence to discuss these things outside the House, but nothing has been done till now.
The plea has sought laying of guidelines or modalities regulating procedure to be followed by MPs, desirous of initiating proceedings for removal of a judge of the Supreme Court or a high court, prior to initiating a motion under Article 124(4) and (5) and 217(1)(b) of the Constitution. Articles 124(4) and (5) deal with the procedure to be followed for removal of an apex court judge.
The petitioner has said the cause of action arose in the matter when a draft motion for removal of the CJI was released to the press on March 27 which had an effect of intimidating the judiciary.
The plea also referred to various media reports carrying the statements of MPs and politicians in this regard and said no law was made by Parliament which permits the circulation of a draft notice of motion to the media.
On April 20, the apex court had refused to gag the media at this stage from publishing or telecasting any information relating to discussions and deliberations on removal of judges of either the apex court or the high courts.
