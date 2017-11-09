Congress and BJP lock horns over Himachal Pradesh

November 09, 2017 08:16 IST

Around 30,000 personnel have been deputed for poll duty as the state decides its fate today.

IMAGE: A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote in the elections which will see 337 candidate battling it out. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee /Reuters

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh goes to polls with traditional rivals, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party locking horns in all 68 constituencies where 337 candidates including 62 MLAs are in the fray.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 10 ministers, eight Chief Parliamentary secretaries, Deputy Speaker Jagat Singh Negi, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and over a dozen former ministers are among those who have thrown their hat in the ring.

The ruling Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 42 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India-Marxist 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

The 12-days high-voltage campaign, which came to an end on Tuesday, saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who addressed seven and six rallies respectively.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies.

Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.

There is a straight contest only in one constituency (Jhanduta) while the maximum number of 12 candidates in the fray are in Dharamsala.

The BJP has fielded four Congressmen including former minister Anil Sharma and given a ticket to an Independent from Chopal while Congress had fielded two independents from Paonta Sahib and Kangra.

Both Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Dhumal have shifted their constituencies and are contesting from Arki and Sujanpur.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mansa Ram, who was elected for the first time in 1967 from Karsog(SC), is in the fray for eleventh time.

There are 19 women in the fray including six fielded by the BJP and three by the Congress while seven rebels each of BJP and Congress are also contesting the polls.

At present, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House besides four independents while one seat is vacant.

Over 180 independents and a dozen rebels of the Congress including former ministers Singhi Ram (Rampur) and Vijay Singh Mankotia (Shahpur) are in the fray.

A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote.

As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty.

Besides 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpender Rajput said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair polls and 29 general, three police, 22 Expenditure Observers and 71 Assistant Expenditure Observers, 1,561 Micro Observers, besides, 193 Sector Magistrate and 789 Sectors

officers have also been deployed throughout the state.

Web-casting would be used in 2,307 polling stations in the state for live monitoring of polling activities in the state by ECI and polling would be held from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm, the CEO said.

He said the state has 100 per cent Photo Identity Card holders and 7,525 electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail are being used. VVPAT machines are being used for the first time in this Vidhan Sabha election and 10 per cent of total EVMs and VVPATs have been kept in reserve.

The Election Commission has also allowed the electors to cast their vote by producing any one document out of the 12 identity documents.

He said 983 polling stations have been declared vulnerable and 399 as critical to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

The maximum numbers of vulnerable polling stations are 297 in Kangra district and minimum two in Kinnaur district, he added.

He said the Hikkim polling station in Lahaul and Spiti assembly constituency, which is situated at a maximum height of 14567 feet, has 194 voters while Ka polling booth in Kinnaur has minimum of six voters.

Till the 1967 assembly polls, the Congress had a monopoly and barring splinter parties which won two or three seats, Independents filled the gap of opposition.

After the merger of Punjab hill areas in November 1966, the assembly polls were held in 1967 and the Congress won 34 out of 60 seats and the Bhartiya Jan Sangh, for the first time won seven seats. Two seats were bagged by CPI, one by Swatantra Party while independents recorded victory on 16 seats.

However, in the 1972 assembly polls, held close on the heels of the Indo-Pak war, the Congress bounced back to power, winning 53 out of 68 seats while the Jan Sangh won five seats and Independent bagged seven seats.

The Congress and the Jan Sangh polled 53.54 and 7.75 per cent votes while Independents cornered 28.27 per cent votes.

The Congress fortress was finally demolished by the Janata wave in 1977, leading to emergence of a two-party system as the Janata Party and the Congress polled 57.19 and 38.38 per cent votes, respectively and won 53 seats and nine seats.

The Congress returned to power with a bang in 1993, winning 54 seats.

The BJP won only eight and its vote share declined to 36.18 per cent while the Congress polled 49.36 per cent votes. The Congress won all four Lok Sabha seats in the 1996 elections, improving its vote percentage to 54.33 while BJP polled 39.62 per cent votes.