Complaint against Mamata Banerjee for her 'civil war' remark on NRC

August 01, 2018 18:52 IST

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

A police complaint was lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a youth leader in Assam's Lakhimpur on Wednesday over her alleged provocative remarks on Assam's National Register of Citizens draft.

Sudipta Hazarika, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, filed the complaint at the North Lakhimpur Sadar police station over Banerjee's remarks on Tuesday that the NRC in Assam could lead to a "bloodbath and a civil war in the country", the police said.

"Going against the Supreme Court Mamata Banerjee is making all efforts to halt the NRC process by meeting the Union Home Minister. There is apprehension that an uncalled for situation may be created anytime. Therefore I appeal to you (officer-in-charge) to file a case against Mamata Banerjee and take necessary action," Hazarika said in the complaint said.

The police are yet to file an FIR.

The much-anticipated second draft of the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese citizenship, was published on Monday and excluded 40 lakh people.