Closely watching Indian border, fully prepared to respond: Pak Army

September 27, 2016 17:22 IST

The Pakistan Army on Monday said it was closely watching the Indian border and was "fully prepared to respond" to any kind of situation, in the wake of rising tensions with India after the Uri terror attack.

"We are closely monitoring the developments on the eastern border and we are fully prepared to respond," military spokesman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said after a security meeting in Peshawar.

The meeting headed by army chief General Raheel Sharif reviewed the security at the border with Afghanistan.

Diplomatic tensions have spiked between India and Pakistan since the September 18 attack on an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of its involvement in the assault with both countries hitting out at each other including at the United Nations General Assembly.

Bajwa said that the meeting discussed the steps being taken for border management by the armed forces.

He said work has been completed on 20 posts set up for border management.

Defending Pakistan's security measures at the border with Afghanistan, Bajwa said that the border management would be more effective if matching actions are taken by Afghanistan on its side.

Bajwa also said that Pakistan had not accused any country without concrete evidence.

He said that major actions under Operation Zarb-e-Azb which was launched in June 2014 have been completed but intelligence and combing operations were going in different areas.

