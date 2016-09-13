Clashes after Eid prayers in Kashmir, two killed

Last updated on: September 13, 2016 15:14 IST

With these deaths, the toll in the ongoing agitation in Kashmir has gone up to 78.

Two youths were killed while several others were injured as fresh clashes broke out between security forces and stone-pelting protestors in Kashmir where authorities have imposed curfew in all 10 districts.

Soon after the Eid prayers ended in Bandipora, a group of protestors started pelting stones at security forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellet guns, a police official said.

He said 20-year-old Murtaza Ahmed was hit by a tear smoke shell resulting in his death. Several others were injured in the security forces’ action in Bandipora town.

Clashes were also reported from South Kashmir after a youth, Shahid Ahmed, was killed during fresh protests at Bonpora in Shopian district, another police official said, a police official said.

Shahid was found dead in Zainapora area of the district, the official said, adding, the cause of his death is being ascertained.

Local residents alleged the youth had died due to pellet injuries sustained during a protest.

Image used for representation only.