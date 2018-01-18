CJI meets 4 senior-most SC judges again

January 18, 2018 12:05 IST

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday held a meeting with four senior-most Supreme Court judges to resolve issues raised by them during a press conference on January 12.

The meeting between the CJI and four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- lasted for around 10-15 minutes before resumption of court proceedings at 10:30 am, court sources said.

They said that no other judge was present at the meeting.

On Wednesday, the meeting could not take place as Justice Chelameswar was indisposed.

In an unprecedented presser on January 12, the four senior-most judges of the apex court had raised a litany of problems, including assigning of cases in the top court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country’s highest court.

SC refuses to entertain plea to restrict media from reporting judges’ controversy

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing, discussing and politicising issues raised by four senior-most judges in the January 12 press conference.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will look into the matter only after the apex court Registry takes the petition on record and lists it for hearing.

The plea, which mentioned urgent listing and hearing, sought to restrain “the printing, discussion, politicisation and debate on the subject matter of the press conference dated January 12 with immediate effect to control further damage to the institution”.