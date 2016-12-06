Citizen speak: What 'Amma' meant to them

December 06, 2016 18:09 IST

Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar speaks to two of the mourners outside Rajaji Hall and tries to find out what J Jayalithaa means to the common folk in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away last night leaving behind grieving millions who were totally devoted to her. As she lay in state at the historic Rajaji Hall, millions lined up to get a final glimpse at her.

And if you thought only women were crying, you are wrong because here men were crying too. Anbazhan could not say Amma without tears streaming down his cheeks.

Anbazhan

I live in Thiruvanmiur in Chennai. I work in a bank and also drive an autorickshaw. You want me to tell you one thing that Amma did for me. I can tell you a thousand things.

She did not do it only for me. She did it for the poor and the rich. None of Amma’s scheme were for the poor only. When she gave, she gave everybody. After the elections in 2011 she gave mixies, grinders and fans to everyone. It was not earmarked for the poor or rich. It was for everybody in Tamil Nadu.

School children are riding to school in cycles because of Amma, they are using laptops because of Amma. She has carried on MGR’s noon meal scheme and added eggs to the diet which is very important for poor kids.

The Amma Unvagam where we get idlis for one rupee are a favorite of all people from all strata of society. You will see well dressed office goers there too rubbing shoulders with autorickshaw drivers.

We get cheap medicines, cement, vegetables and water in Amma shops. All of them are for all people. That is why everyone loves her.

He had covered his mouth with his shawl to stop himself from wailing but he could not stop the tears welling from his eyes.

I am sure the government will carry on with all her schemes. I hope they do or the people will be more sad. They will be comforted if all of Amma’s schemes are done in the same manner as before.

This man OPS (O Paneerselvam, the new chief minister) has been with Amma for a long time. He knows how Amma does things. He should do everything the way that Amma would have done and liked. If he doesn’t then he will not last long.

I came here very early in the morning and so was able to see Amma for the last time. I am going to Marina Beach now for the evening rituals. This is the last time we will see Amma. I want to see her for as long as possible. I will be here till everything is over.

Uma

Uma is a middle aged lady who got a chance to pay her respects to Amma at Rajaji Hall. “I was lucky to see her as I came here at 6 am, at that time the queue was smaller and people were calm. Now there is too much crowd and there is no queue. People are just pushing each other to get closer. It’s a mess and dangerous for old people and ladies”.

“Amma has done so much for the poor like me. Every year at Pongal and Diwali we get a saree from her and so we don’t need to buy it. It helps us a lot. My daughter has been crying all morning. Amma gave her a laptop as she is studying in standard 12. You think we poor can afford a laptop or even dream of buying one. It was possible only because of Amma”.

Uma sells vegetables on the pavement. Her husband is a carpenter. She has three children. The elder girl is in HSC. The next boy has completed his SSC and is now working. A younger girl is also in school.

“I know that they will continue with all of Amma’s schemes but it won’t be the same again. Receiving 20 kgs free rice when Amma is here is different from receiving it without her. (She started crying). You don’t know what it feels like to be poor and know that Amma is there to look after you."

"At my daughter’s marriage she would have given a sovereign of gold and also conducted it free for us. Now who will do it.” She started wailing again. “When will I see my Amma again?”

Uma had been watching television all night and was shocked when her prayers were not answered and Amma breathed her last. She had decided that she must have a last look at her beloved deivam. There were no buses or autos plying but she walked from her home near Chennai Central railway station.

Photographs: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com