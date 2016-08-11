Chinese journalists have left upon expiry of extended visa: Government

August 11, 2016 03:50 IST

Three journalists of China's state-run news agency Xinhua, who were denied extension of visa, have departed India, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"The visa of the Xinhua Bureau Chief in New Delhi had expired on December 31, 2015 while visas of the two Xinhua correspondents in Mumbai had expired in March, 2016.

"Short term extensions were given to them to facilitate smooth transition. As per information available, the journalists have departed India upon expiry of their extended visa," Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said, replying to a question.

Last month, the external affairs ministry had said the journalists were denied visa extension as there were issues relating to their "conduct not being in conformity" with the provisions of the visa rules.

Replying to a separate question, Singh said senior functionaries of the Pakistan government had apparently wrote to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, President of UN Security Council and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights seeking intervention in addressing the alleged human rights violations during protests in Kashmir in wake of death of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

"The government has completely and unequivocally rejected in entirety all such actions and statements by Pakistan," he said adding Pakistan has been asked to stop interfering in India's internal affairs and attempting to destablise the situation in South Asia through support to terrorism.

To a question relating Pakistan expressing concern to the the UN over a bill in Indian Parliament over the map of Kashmir, he said government has made it clear once again that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and any legislation regarding the state is an internal matter where no external power has any locus standi.