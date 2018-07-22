'Change my name if I don't make Pakistan better than India'

July 22, 2018 13:37 IST

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif has said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after coming into power, according to a media report today.

Sharif, the PML-N prime ministerial candidate, made the remarks while addressing a rally in Sargodha district in Punjab province on Saturday.

He said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after coming into power, The Express Tribune reported.

“They (Indians) will come to Wagah Border and call Pakistanis their master,” 65-year-old Sharif was quoted as saying by the paper.

The former Punjab chief minister said that he would bring Pakistan at par with Malaysia and Turkey. He added that he would visit Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan “to learn from them and make Pakistan a great nation again”.

He said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation by voting leaders like Imran Khan who have made false promises to “our nation”.

“The U-turn signs should be removed from roads and should be replaced by the picture of Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s politics is based on baseless allegations and false promises.

“Khan alleged corruption against the Punjab government but not a single penny has been proved against me,” the PML-N president said.

He was the chief minister of Punjab province from June 2013 to June 2018. He was elected as PML-N president in March after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in the Elections Act 2017 case.

The PML-N chief said Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan leaving his ailing wife in London but Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested at the airport.

“Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed to meet his mother,” he added.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by a court to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively, for corruption charges. Maryam’s husband Muhammad Safdar was jailed for one year.

Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images