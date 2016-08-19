CBI takes over Bulandshahr gang rape probe

August 19, 2016 21:02 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe in Bulandshahr gang rape and dacoity case in which a woman and her minor daughter were assaulted by a gang in July.

The incident had taken place when six members of a Noida-based family were traveling to Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh.

At the national highway passing through Bulandshahr, their car was stopped by criminals who dragged the 13-year-old girl and her mother out and raped them in a field nearby.

The Allahabad high court had ordered the CBI to take over investigation in the case.

CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh said the agency has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections related to dacoity, gang rape, kidnapping among others besides provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The CBI took over the investigation of case No. 838 of 2016 registered at Police Station Kotwali Dehat, District Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on the allegations of abduction, dacoity and rape of a lady and her daughter by five-six assailants in fields situated in village Dostpur, district Bulandshahr in the intervening night of 29/30 July 2016,” the spokesperson said.

A CBI team, headed by Deputy Inspector General Sharad Agarwal, met senior district police officials in New Delhi and took stock of the situation on Friday.

Later, it visited the spot of incident and examined the things minutely.