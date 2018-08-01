rediff.com

CBI chargesheets journalist Upendra Rai

August 01, 2018 14:00 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against journalist Upendra Rai, who was arrested by the agency for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions.

The chargesheet, filed before Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, also named Assistant Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Rahul Rathore; Chairman-cum-Managing Director -- Air One Aviation Alok Sharma, and an aviation firm as accused.

 

The court will take cognisance of the chargesheet on August 6.

At present, Rai is in judicial custody.

The CBI had arrested him on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security by furnishing false information.

The Supreme Court had on May 4 refused to interfere with his arrest.

In its first information report, the agency has alleged that going by the value of the transactions of over Rs 1 lakh each during 2017, Rai's accounts received Rs 79 crore, while Rs 78.51 crore was debited from it during the same period.

The ED had arrested him in a money laundering case, related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, registered on the basis of the CBI FIR.

