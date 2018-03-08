CBI arrests top Dawood aide Farooq Takla

March 08, 2018 10:29 IST

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla, wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was arrested on Thursday by the Central Bureau of Investigation after he arrived from Dubai, the agency’s spokesperson said.

Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla, was at the immigration office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a CBI team arrested him as an Interpol Red Corner notice had been issued against him.

He was arrested at the Delhi airport and will be produced before a designated court later on Thursday, the CBI spokesperson said.

According to the officials, in the know of developments, central intelligence agencies were working in securing arrests or deportations of close aides of Dawood, who has been designated by the US authorities as a global terrorist and faces sanctions in the United Nations.

Takla fled from India after 1993 Mumbai blasts, following which a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

Apart from this, Takla also faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and several other charges.