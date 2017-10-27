Catalonia declares independence from Spain

Last updated on: October 27, 2017 20:39 IST

The Catalan Parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain in a dramatic move that will likely provoke retaliation from Madrid.

IMAGE: People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The motion was carried by 70 votes to 10, with two abstentions.

However, in response, the Spanish government in Madrid invoked article 155 of the country’s constitution, dismantling Catalonia’s autonomy.

The vote brought to a head a weeks-long standoff with Madrid that began with a disputed referendum on October 1, and came as the Spanish Senate approved the Madrid government’s unprecedented plans to seize control of the autonomous region.

IMAGE: People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Thousands of Catalans gathered outside the parliament building cheered and danced after the motion passed.

The Spanish prime minister wrote on Twitter immediately after the vote: ‘I ask all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia.’

Regional President Carles Puigdemont and Vice President Oriol Junqueras exchanged congratulatory embraces and handshakes after the vote.

Soon after the vote at the regional parliament, the Senate – Spain’s upper house -- made the unprecedented step of approving measures allowing the Spanish government to impose direct rule over Catalonia.

There were 214 votes in favour and 47 against.

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoyis now expected to hold a cabinet meeting and decide what measures to take.

It could include the firing of Catalan leaders, and the Spanish government taking control of the region's finances, police and publicly owned media.