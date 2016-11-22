Carnatic music maestro M Balamuralikrishna dead

rediff.com

November 22, 2016 19:36 IST

Veteran Carnatic music exponent M Balamuralikrishna, who enthralled music lovers for more than four decades, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old veteran was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last today at his residence here, his family sources said.

A highly respected figure in the field of music, Balamuralikrishna featured in the popular national integration song "Miley Sur Mera Tumhara" in which he rendered Tamil lyrics.

A crowd-puller in Carnatic music concerts, musician was also popular among Tamil audiences for his hit number "Oru Naal Pothuma" in the 1965 Sivaji Ganesan starrer "Thiruvilayadal", a mythological film.

He even starred in a number of films in Tamil and Telugu.

Balamuralikrishna was a Padma Vibhushan recipient and was also honoured with a number of state awards.

Leading lights of Carnatic music condoled his death.

IMAGE: File photo of M Balamuralikrishna (left) with Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Photograph: PTI Photo

