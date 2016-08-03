Cabinet gives nod to new Motor Bill, steep penalties proposed for violations

August 03, 2016 21:21 IST

Government on Wednesday approved the much-awaited Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016 that proposes hefty penalties for violation of traffic norms including up to Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving and Rs 2 lakh compensation for hit-and-run cases.

The bill also has provision of up to Rs 10 lakh compensation in case of road fatality.

"The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016. It is a historical step towards making our roads safe and save lakhs of innocent lives," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told PTI after the meeting.

He said the proposals are based on the recommendations of transport ministers from 18 states, and the bill includes penalties in the range of Rs 1000-Rs 4000 for over-speeding.

As per the bill, driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 fine and/or three-month imprisonment, while driving without helmets will attract Rs 2,000 fine and 3-month suspension of licence.

The provisions also include that guardian/owner will be deemed to be guilty in case of road offence by juveniles while registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.