Bypolls: AAP leads in Delhi; BJP wins both Goa seats

August 28, 2017 12:36 IST

Goa

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won the by-elections to two assembly seats in Goa, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar emerging victorious from Panaji and health minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi.

It was crucial for the BJP to bag the two seats as it does not enjoy a majority on its own in the 40-member assembly.

Parrikar, who returned to the state from the Centre after the assembly elections in February, defeated his nearest rival, Congress's Girish Chodankar, by 4,803 votes.

As per the final results announced this morning, Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar.

Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled 220 votes, while 301 people pressed None of The Above button in the August 23 election.

Chodankar, a senior leader of the Goa Congress, is a close aide of party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Parrikar, who had been getting elected from Panaji constituency since 1994, had resigned in November 2014 to join the Union cabinet as defence minister.

BJP leader Sidharth Kuncolienkar, who won the subsequent by-poll from Panaji and retained the seat in the 2017 elections, stepped down to make way for Parrikar who returned to the state in March and formed a coalition government.

Parrikar said he was happy with the margin of his victory.

"I am thankful to the people of Panaji who elected me. It's a repeat of the 2012 assembly elections," he said, attributing the result to his performance and connection with the people.

Chodankar said he was grateful to the people of Panaji for their 'love and affection'.

"I might have lost but I have made a place in the hearts of the people of Panaji," he said.

BJP candidate and health minister Vishwajit Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress.

With Monday's results, the BJP's strength in the House rises to 14.

The Congress has 16 MLAs, Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party three each, the Nationalist Congress Party one, while three are independent.

The BJP-led coalition comprises GFP, MGP and the three independents.

Bawana, Delhi

The Bawana bypoll seemed to be headed for a cliffhanger with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ram Chander pulling ahead of Congress's Surender Kumar after the 12th round of counting of votes.

The AAP candidate had polled 23,216 votes and Kumar had bagged 21,848 at the end of the 12th round of counting, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 16,561 votes. So far, 625 votes have been counted under the 'none of the above' category.

Kumar took an early lead over his rivals. Chander surpassed him by the end of the eighth round of counting.

The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to go on till 28 rounds, officials said.

Bawana is one of the largest constituencies in Delhi in terms of number of voters (2.94 lakh).

The bypoll, which was held on August 23, saw a meagre turnout of 45 per cent. A total of eight candidates are in the fray.

The Congress is hoping for a victory in the bypoll to open its account in the Delhi Assembly. The party had drawn a blank in the 2015 assembly elections.

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the AAP has 65 MLAs and the BJP four.

Nandyal, AP

The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the Yuvajan, Shramika, Rythu Congress right from the first round.

The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March this year.

The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by-election.