'Modi is not an alternative, remove him first'

May 31, 2018 20:04 IST

In a big setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition parties on Thursday emerged victorious in 11 out of 14 bypolls, limiting the saffron party and its allies to just three, out of four Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats across 11 states -- riding high on strengthening non-BJP unity in run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Here are some of the political reactions.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally during Karnataka assembly elections campaign in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The regional parties, the federal front are now very strong in the country. It is a lesson for regional parties. The (federal front) formula is successful. The people are disenchanted (with the BJP). In politics, one cannot achieve everything by force

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister

Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji is not an alternative. Remove him first.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader

This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy and play divisive politics. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. I thank and congratulate the voters in Noorpur and Kairana. This is a victory for the farmers, the poor and the Dalits. The bye-elections have ended the divisive politics of the BJP. This success of the alliance is a message for the entire country. All parties including the BSP, the RLD, the Peace Party, the AAP worked together for the victory

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief

The writing on the wall is clear. The BJP's exit and success of the Congress and its allies are guaranteed. The outcome of the bypolls is the people's mandate against the four years of the Modi government. It is a beginning of the end of the BJP empire which is based on lies, cheating and betrayal. Actually, Modi has as many as 47 parties on his side. And, therefore, it is not correct to say that the fight is between Modi and and the opposition parties

Pramod Tiwari, Congress leader