Burj Khalifa glows with tri-colour for India's R-Day

January 25, 2017 23:07 IST

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was on Wednesday night lit up in tri-colours -- saffron, white and green -- to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day, showcasing strong cultural and trade bond between India and the United Arab Emirates.

‘#BurjKhalifa wishes The #RepublicOfIndia a Happy National Day (sic),’ the official account of Burj Khalifa tweeted.

The LED shows were held thrice and will be repeated on Thursday along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows.

‘The visual expression of the tri-colors underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with India, with which the nation shares strong cultural and trade ties,’ said Dubai-based real estate company, Emaar, in a statement.

The iconic building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

The grand public display of India-UAE close relations at Burj Khalifa was viewed by huge population of various nationalities present in Dubai and around the world through social networks and conventional media.

