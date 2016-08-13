Bulandshahr rape victims move SC for FIR against Azam Khan, cops

Last updated on: August 13, 2016 20:26 IST

The mother-daughter duo, gang raped recently near a highway in Bulandshahar, has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Delhi besides registration of FIR against UP minister Azam Khan for his offensive remarks as well as the erring policemen.

The brutal incident had happened on the night of July 29 when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida-based family and sexually assaulted the woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle which had four other occupants.

The Allahabad high court recently ordered CBI probe into the incident besides deciding to monitor the investigation.

In the plea filed in the Supreme through lawyer Kislay Pandey, the woman's husband has sought an order for "transfer the trial of the present case to Delhi from Bulandshahar in the interest of justice".

Unhappy over the probe by Uttar Pradesh police, the petitioner has said the investigation be conducted by "some other competent agency".

Referring to alleged controversial remark of Azam Khan, UP Minister for Urban Development, that there was a "political conspiracy" in gang rape, the plea said that an FIR be registered against him as the statement "substantially outrageous" the "modesty" the victims and their family.

The plea has also sought "appropriate damages" for the victims besides a direction that the state and others, including the DGP, be stopped from infringing fundamental right to life of the victims.

"Direct the respondents (State Home Secretary, Khan, DGP and SSP of Bulandshahr) to pay the appropriate damages to the petitioner as per the Law," the plea said.

It also alleged that police did come for help despite victims making several distress calls on helpline number.

"The victim dialed 100 number after the incident to seek help from the police but it did not help at all," it said, adding "Direct registration of an FIR against erring police officials for disobeying directions of law in the present case."

The plea said, "Azam Khan, Minister for Urban Development of UP called a press conference and publicly insulted the petitioner by terming the entire incident as a political conspiracy only and nothing else and thereby caused various acts and deeds being substantially outrageous to the modesty of the petitioner."

It said that six members of the family were travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur on national highway-91 when they were waylaid, assaulted and robbed.

The offenders, who were hiding behind the bushes, emerged and took the family at gunpoint and forced the father of the victim to take the vehicle off the road, it said.

The mother-daughter duo were ravished barely 100 meters away from the police post, it said, adding that the offenders snatched cash to the tune of Rs 36,000 and some jewellery from the victims.