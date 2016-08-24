Bulandshahr rape: 3 accused sent to jail custody

August 24, 2016 03:35 IST

A fast-track court sent to jail custody the three accused in the case of gang-rape of a woman and her teenaged daughter, after their three-day CBI remand ended on Tuesday.

Prime accused Salim Bawariya and his two associates were produced in the court by CBI on the last day of their three-day remand.

The counsel of the accused said that they were innocent and were being framed in the case and accused the CBI of not presenting the material seized by the police during their investigation.

The court ordered the CBI to deposit with it the items recovered from the accused. The counsel also sought lie-detector test of the accused.

The case was transferred to CBI on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court.

The woman and her 13-year-old daughter were gang-raped while they were travelling in a car from Noida to Shahjahanpur on the intervening night of July 29-30. The incident took place on the national highway passing through Bulandshahr.