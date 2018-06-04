rediff.com

BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold meeting for peace at border area

June 04, 2018 23:30 IST

A Border Security Force and Pak Rangers Sector Commander level meeting was held at 5:30 pm on Monday to discuss peace and tranquillity at the border area.

The meeting was conducted in a conducive atmosphere and is expected to bring a firing-free environment for villagers on both sides of the border.

It was further decided that the next Sector Commander level meeting will be held on June 21 2018. Commanders on both sides agreed to maintain talks at every level to develop confidence between two border guarding forces.

 

Earlier, the director general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.

Both the DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

However, two Border Security Force jawans were killed and 13 civilians were injured after heavy shelling by Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Source: ANI
