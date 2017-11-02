BSF jawan killed as Pak Rangers target patrol party

Last updated on: November 02, 2017 19:55 IST

A Border Security Force jawan was killed when Pakistan Rangers fired at a patrol party along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian force in which three posts were damaged and two rangers injured.

"Pak Rangers fired at the BSF patrol in Samba sector around 0930 hours today," a senior BSF officer said.

He said that due to the unprovoked firing, constable Tapan Mondal sustained serious injury and later died.

"The BSF carried out calibrated retributive action against Rangers in Samba sector and caused serious damage to 2-3 Pak posts and grievous injuries to two Pak Rangers," he said, adding Pak Rangers violated ceasefire.

"The retaliatory action continued till 1400 hours," the officer added.

On October 31, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing from small arms along the Line of Control in Karmara belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, resulting in injuries to a girl.

There was another incident on October 26, when Pakistani troops fired at Sher Shakti and Mandhar areas of Kerni sector but there was no casualty.

On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling.

Image only for representation.