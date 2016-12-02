BSF jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

December 02, 2016 15:57 IST

Pakistani troops on Friday violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, leaving a Border Security Force jawan injured.

“At 10 am, a BSF constable deployed at a forward location at LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district sustained an injury due to single round fire (sniper fire) from Pakistan Forward Defence location,” a senior BSF officer said on Friday.

The condition of the jawan is stable.

The fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops has taken place after a lull of over one week along the LoC.

Eleven persons including six Army personnel, four BSF jawans and a civilian porter working with Army were injured in Pakistan shelling and firing in Nowshera, Manjakote, Balakote, Mendhar and Gurez sectors on November 23.

A total of 26 people, including 14 security personnel and 12 civilians, have been killed and more than 83 suffered injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along the International Border and the LoC in Jammu after surgical strikes.

Representative image.