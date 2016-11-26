BSF convoy attacked, jawan injured

rediff.com

November 26, 2016 16:46 IST

A Border Security Force jawan was injured on Saturday when terrorists opened fire on a security forces’ convoy in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“One jawan has sustained bullet injuries in the attack by militants on a convoy at Handwara this morning,” a BSF official said in Srinagar.

He said the injured jawan has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable.

This is second attack on security forces in Handwara area in the past 36 hours.

Terrorists on Thursday night opened fire on a police station in Handwara but there was no damage in the incident as the ultras fled from the scene following retaliation by the cops.

