BrahMos aerospace engineer held for leaking info to Pakistan

Last updated on: October 08, 2018 19:38 IST

A engineer with the BrahMos Aerospace unit near Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly leaking 'technical information' to Pakistan, an official said.

Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility, an ATS official said.

The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said.

 

Kale said police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm.

Kale said Agrawal hails from Roorkee and got married two months ago.

"He was staying with his wife here and had given his Aadhar card copy and a certificate from his employer to me while moving in," he said.

BrahMos Aerospace was formed as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' 'NPO Mashinostroyenia' of Russia.

The company was established in India through an inter-governmental agreement signed on February 12, 1998, between India and Russia.

The name BrahMos represents the fury of the Brahmaputra and the grace of the Moskva rivers.

