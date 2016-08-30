Boy dies on father's shoulder after being denied medical help in Kanpur

August 30, 2016 13:09 IST

Deteriorating health facilities at hospitals in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been magnified by the death of a 12-year-old boy on his father’s shoulder because he was denied timely access to medical facilities at different hospitals.



The incident took place on August 26 when Ansh, a resident of Kanpur’s Fazalganj area, was admitted to a medical facility with high fever.



After being treated in private hospitals for two days, his father finally took him to the Hallet Hospital. Doctors at the hospital told the father to take Ansh to the children’s ward, but by the time Ansh’s father, Sunil, carried Ansh to the children’s ward, the 12-year-old boy died.



“My son had high fever... He was studying in class sixth. He was very good at his studies. Doctors at the children’s ward told me had I arrived 10 minutes before, my son would have been saved,” the father said carrying his dead son on his shoulder.



“It is negligence on the part of Hallet Hospital. They did not provide treatment to my son. They didn’t even provide me a stretcher. I was running from here to there carrying my son on my shoulder,” a teary Sunil said.

The incident comes close on the heels of Dana Majhi incident in Kalahandi district of Odisha in which Majhi had to carry his dead wife on his shoulders, as the hospital allegedly denied him a vehicle to carry the body back home.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter