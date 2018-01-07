Body of man recovered from fire-hit film studio in Mumbai

January 07, 2018 15:36 IST

The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered on Sunday from the rubble at the Cine Vista film studio, where a fire broke out on Saturday evening, the police said.

The fire at the studio in suburban Kanjurmarg broke out around 8 pm on Saturday. By 10 pm, it was brought under control.

The deceased, identified as Gopi Verma, used to work for a television serial production unit, senior inspector, Park Site police station, Vilas Jadhav, said.

Verma was reported to be missing by his family members after the fire broke out at the studio, where the shooting for two TV serials was on at the time of the incident.

His body was found in the rubble on Sunday morning, Jadhav said, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem.

Over 100 TV crew members were evacuated from the studio after the blaze.

The blaze had started from the electric wires in the studio and spread to the other areas, fire brigade officials said.

This was the third major fire incident in the city in the last 10 days.

Fourteen persons were killed in a fire at an upscale pub in the Kamala Mills compound on December 29. Besides, four persons, including two children, had died and five were seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire on January 4.