Black money has destroyed nation, fight against it: PM to youth

January 12, 2017 23:47 IST

Contending that black money had ‘destroyed’ the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the youth, asking them to fight against it along with social problems like caste discrimination, untouchability and harassment of women.

Hailing the youth for their contribution to various aspects of the society, he pitched for new thinking while underlining the need for channelising the tremendous energy of the young people and preventing them from getting misled.

The prime minister asked the youth to focus on six social challenges -- ending of illiteracy, insensitivity, perverted thinking, failure to rise above caste considerations, ill treatment of women and callous attitude towards the environment.

“Black money has destroyed the country... Recently we took a major decision to fight black money. The youth have put in their energy into this,” he said while referring to demonetisation under which Rs 500 and Rs 1.000 currency notes were withdrawn.

Modi, while addressing the 21st National Youth Festival by video conferencing, underlined that over 80 crore people aged under 35 years can contribute immensely to the social changes.

He specifically asked them to fight against caste discrimination, black money and untouchability while focusing on 3Cs -- collectivity, connectivity and creativity.

Talking about ‘collectivity’, he emphasised the need for unity by ending discrimination, saying it is a big power.

About ‘connectivity’, he said technoloogy has reduced distances and technology is the demand of time.

With regard to ‘creativity’, he underlined the need for new views, new thoughts and new approaches.

“If new thinking ends, the life comes to a standstill. Give priority to new thinking. Work on new thoughts...Don’t pay attention to what others say,” he told the youth.

Modi said the support the country has got from the youths in the fight against corruption has convinced him that it is possible to bring a positive change.

“The work that you are doing today will impact the future of the nation,” he said.

Underling that the theme for this festival is ‘youth for digital India’, he said the young people would be given digital training for its usage in day-to-day life and asked the youth to help others learn making digital transaction.

“Please guide those around you on increased cash-less transactions. Corruption and black money adversely affects the progress of our nation,” he said.

Modi also chose the occasion to invoke the life of Swami Vivekananda, saying that his life shows what one can achieve at a young age and the work that the youths are doing on Thursday will impact the future of the nation.

The PM also expressed the need to create a movement to make India a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader) through ‘walking on the path of Vivekananda’.

He also thanked the people of Haryana for bringing in a positive change in sex ratio and said he was confident that Haryana would ‘show the way through development’.

Under ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, he said there would be partnership between two states, like Haryana and Telangana, wherein youths of one state will interact with those from other states, leading to increase in affinity.

Earlier, Modi also addressed the inaugural event of Ramayana Darshanam Exhibition at Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari, via video-conferencing.

Stating that January 12 is no ordinary day, he said his powerful thoughts continue to shape several minds.

India today is a young country and it should develop both spiritually and materially, he said, adding that some people link spirituality to religion whereas it is directly connected to humanity.

The PM also paid homage to Saint Thiruvalluvar and social activist and leader Eknath Ranade.