BJP wins Gujarat local bodies election, PM elated

November 29, 2016 15:49 IST

In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, the party has captured two municipalities and one taluka panchayat in local bodies polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Hailing BJP's performance in the polls, Prime Minister Modi said BJP's performance in polls across India over the last few days illustrated that people want all-round progress and will not tolerate corruption and misgovernance.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Over the last few days we have seen the results of various polls, parliamentary, assembly & local polls across India. Be it the Northeast, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat... BJP has performed very well. I thank the people."

He said these results across India "illustrate that people want all-round progress of the nation and will not tolerate corruption and misgovernance."

Referring to his home state, the Prime Minister said, "I salute people of Gujarat for continued trust in BJP. BJP's great win in local polls shows people's strong faith in development politics."

He congratulated party cadres of the state along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani for their hard work across the state.

In the ongoing vote counting, BJP is also ahead on 23 out of 31 other seats of various municipalities, taluka and district panchayats where by-polls were held.

As per the final result declared by the Gujarat State Election Commission, BJP has registered victory in Vapi municipality of Valsad district by capturing 41 out of total 44 seats.

Only three seats went to Congress in the recently held polls to this local body. Vapi municipality was earlier held by the BJP.

Similarly, BJP made a near clean sweep in the polls to Kanakpur-Kansad municipality of Surat, where it captured 27 out of 28 seats, leaving only one to Congress. It was also held by BJP earlier.

In Rajkot, BJP snatched Gondal taluka panchayat, which went for mid-term poll, from Congress by winning 18 out of total 22 seats. Congress settled for only four. Earlier, Congress was ruling Gondal taluka panchayat.

Apart from these three elections, Gujarat SEC conducted by-elections on 31 seats of various municipalities, taluka panchayats and district panchayts across the state. The bypolls were necessitated as these seats fell vacant due to various reasons. Though final results are yet to be announced, BJP is running ahead on almost 23 seats.

The result assumes significance for the BJP in the run up to the state elections next year, and that they were held just after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by the Centre.

Taking a potshot at Congress over the results, Gujarat BJP's media convener Harshad Patel said the result has once again proved that the entire state is with the BJP.

"Regular as well as by-polls were held in different parts of Gujarat. Right from Vapi in south Gujarat to Gondal in Saurashtra region, people have chosen BJP over Congress. The opposition party should now understand that people are really unhappy with them," Patel said.

Gujarat Congress conceded its defeat and vowed to work hard for the people.

"We accept our defeat. BJP must not forget that it was only by-polls on some seats. Congress has always raised issues concerning people like notes ban and we will continue to do so," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Photograph: PTI Photo