BJP MP refuses US visa after being asked to remove pagdi

August 27, 2016 14:11 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha refused a United States visa after he was asked to remove his pagdi at the US embassy for security reasons, asserting that his turban was a matter of his “traditional honour” which he cannot remove.

Virendra Singh, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and presently representing Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, said the US embassy had first interviewed him over farming issues and later invited him to visit to their country.

Singh said he went to the embassy on Wednesday for the purpose of visa and was asked to remove his pagdi. “I cannot do it. I am a farmer and the pagdi is a matter of honour for me. It is also a matter of the country’s honour to me. How can I remove my pagdi for the sake of security? I can never do it. It is they (US embassy) who had invited me to visit their country. I refused the visa. I said I am not interested,” he said.

He was scheduled to leave for the US on Saturday, Singh said.

Singh is invariably seen in Parliament in pagdi and often speaks on the issues of rural concerns, including farming.

When asked a ministry of external affairs spokesperson said the issue was not officially raised with the ministry and, when and if, it is done the matter will be taken up with the US officials.

Peeved over the issue, Virendra Singh said he is contemplating taking up the matter with the ministry of external affairs.