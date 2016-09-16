BJP calls social reformer Narayana Guru a 'Hindu sanyasi'; triggers outrage

September 16, 2016 19:39 IST

Stoking yet another controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala on Friday described social reformer and Dalit icon Sree Narayana Guru, who belonged to the backward Ezhava caste, as the greatest "Hindu sanyasi" the state has ever seen.

"Kerala's biggest contribution to the world is the great Hindu sanyasi 'Sree Narayana guru' and his teachings," BJP's Kerala unit said in a Facebook post as the state celebrates the birth anniversary of the 19th century spiritual guru.

The controversial view of BJP comes close on the heels of the row triggered by RSS, which claimed that the Onam festival marked the celebration of 'Vamana Jayanthi' and not the home coming of demon king Mahabali.

Describing the guru as the "greatest revolutionary" that Kerala has ever seen, the BJP post said the late leader had reformed the Hindu religion by denouncing various age-old practises.

"On seeing the growing acceptability of his thoughts, those who had ridiculed him earlier were singing paeans now." it said.

The guru's teachings were "lessons" to the "pseudo progressive" activists who have criticised and mocked at their own country and its culture, it said.

The guru was a Hindu saint who worked towards reforming Hinduism staying within the frames of the religion, the post said.

Sree Narayana Guru had led a reform movement in Kerala by rejecting casteism and promoting new values of spiritual freedom, social equality and upliftment of the downtrodden, it added.

KPCC President, V M Sudheeran, slammed the BJP's description of the revered social reformer as a "Hindu saint" and said it was an "insult" to the guru.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said by describing the guru as a "Hindu saint", the saffron party was promoting its communal agenda.

The guru, who was beyond any religion, had been described as just a "Hindu sanyasi", he said, adding this was an attempt to bring him into the sangh parivar fold.

Last week as Kerala celebrated 'Onam', BJP's fountainhead RSS had triggered a controversy by questioning the legends behind the festival saying it was the celebration of birth of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and not the homecoming of demon king Mahabali.

RSS' stand had evoked protests from various quarters, including ruling CPI-M.

As BJP President Amit Shah greeted the people on 'Vamana Jayanthi", Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had objected to it and demanded an apology.

Image: A screen grab of BJP Kerala unit's Facebook post late Thursday night calling Narayana Guru a 'Hindu sanyasi'