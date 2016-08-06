Bihar flood toll climbs to 89, over 33 lakh people hit

August 06, 2016 19:08 IST

With two more deaths reported from Purnea district, the toll in Bihar floods increased to 91 on Saturday with many areas in 14 districts still reeling under inundation in the state.

The Bihar floods have affected 33 lakh people in 642 panchayats of 78 blocks of 14 districts of the state, besides widely damaging crops in different parts of the state.

The disaster management department said two fresh deaths were reported from Purnea taking the toll to 91 from Friday’s 89 in the state.

Purnea district, which accounted for maximum number of deaths, reported 28 deaths followed by Araria (21), Katihar (15), Supual (8), Kishanganj (5), Madhepura (4), Gopalganj (4), Darbhanga (3), Saharsa Saran and Muzaffarpur one each.

Fed by heavy rains in the Terai region of Nepal, Ganga river was flowing above danger mark at various places including at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, Ghaghra-Darauli and Gangpur-Siswan in Siwan district.

The Kosi was flowing above danger level at Baltara in Khagaria and Kursela in Katihar, the department release said.

The 14 flood-affected districts of the state are Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Saharsa, Supual, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran and Saran.

The floods have also damaged crops in 2 lakh hectares of land, the assessment for which was being made by the authorities, it said.

A total of 464 relief camps are being run in the flood-hit areas, giving shelter to 3,86,449 people even as 224 medical teams are providing their services.

Arrangements have been made for food and other items with 7,883 quintal of flattened rice, 1,433 quintal jaggery, 9.95 lakh matchsticks, 3,540 candles, besides 96,49,21 litres of kerosene oil and adequate supply of polythene sheets and food packets among others, it said.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in various parts of the flood-affected areas, the release said.

Image: The floods have affected 14 districts and 33 lakh people. Photograph: PTI