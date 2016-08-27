Bihar flood situation worsens, toll rises to 153

August 27, 2016 21:13 IST

With four more deaths, the toll in Bihar floods on Saturday increased to 153, while 12 more panchayat areas were inundated affecting a total population of 34.69 lakh in twelve districts.

The four fresh deaths were reported from Bhojpur and Begusarai, each district accounted for two, a release by the Disaster Management Department said.

Caused by a spate in Ganga, Sone, Punpun, Burhi Gandak, Ghaghra, Kosi and other rivers, the flood affected 34.69 lakh people in 2,037 villages under 565 panchayats of 74 blocks in the state, it said.

The number of flood-hit people was 32.51 lakh in 2,018 villages under 553 panchayats of 74 blocks in the state on Friday.

Ganga, though showing a receding trend, is flowing above the danger mark at seven places -- Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah in Patna, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, besides in Munger and Buxar districts.

The receding trend has been witnessed at Gandhi Ghat, Digha Ghat and Hathidah in Patna also.

A total 4.97 lakh people have been evacuated so far from the 12 flood-affected districts of Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar, the release said.

The government is plying 2,571 boats for evacuation and national and state disaster response forces are deployed.

A total of 544 relief camps are being run in the flood-hit areas in which 2.66 lakh people have taken shelter.

They are being provided medical services by 328 teams.

Besides, 151 camps were being run only for animals, the release said.

The authorities were making an estimation of the total affected areas due to floods and areas under cultivation.

Besides, the assessment for crop damage was being made by the authorities, it said.

Photograph: PTI Photo