Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son four times richer than his father

January 02, 2017 23:31 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 56.49 lakh while his son Nishant has assets about four times more than him.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, all other 28 ministers including Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's two sons Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health minister Tej Pratap also furnished details of their

movable and immovable assets.

As per the assets' details declared by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues on December 31, 2016, Kumar has movable assets of Rs 16.49 lakh and immovable assets in the form of a 1,000 sq ft flat in New Delhi valued at Rs 40 lakh.

Kumar's total assets -- movable and immovable -- have declined to Rs 56.49 lakh in 2016 from Rs 58.97 lakh in 2015.

The CM, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal-United, owns two cars -- a 2015 model Ford Ecosport and a 2016 model Hyundai Grand i10 Asta.

As per the details uploaded on the chief minister's secretariat website, Kumar has 10 cows and five calves. He, however, has an outstanding vehicle loan of Rs 3.79 lakh.

In contrast, Kumar's son Nishant possess both movable and immovable assets of Rs 2.36 crore which is a little more than four times than what his father owns.

Nishant has a movable assets of Rs 1.11 crore while immovable assets of Rs 1.24 crore.

Nishant's assets included inherited ancestral agricultural, non-agricultural land, residential building at Kalyanbigha and Hakikatpur, Bakhtiyarpur.

Besides, a plot at Kanerbagh in Patna, post office account, balance of bank accounts, ornaments and receipts from government on accunt of salary, GPF, Gratuity etc inherited by him from his mother (deceased) who was a government school teacher, the declaration said.