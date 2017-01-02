Bengaluru's shame! Women groped, molested during New Year's celebrations

January 02, 2017 14:32 IST

The year 2017 started off on a horrible note for a group of women in Bengaluru when they were molested by men at MG Road and Brigade Road on the night of December 31.

According to a ‘Bangalore Mirror’ report, the city’s most bustling areas of MG Road and Brigade road saw thousands of men mobbing the revellers, and groping and trash talking the women in the streets on Saturday night even as a large number of policemen were deployed in the area.

The shameful incident took place despite the presence of around 1,500 policemen in the area. The policemen largely remained a spectator and intervened only intermittently as men went about their hooliganism. Some women, according to the report, had to take off their stilettos and run for help.

Despite photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts, city police officially claimed that they have not registered a single case of molestation or harassment.

This isn’t the first time that New Year celebrations have been marred. In 2007, a woman was violently groped by a group of about 60 revellers at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Image is used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters