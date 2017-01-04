Bengaluru shamed again: Girl grabbed, molested on the street

Last updated on: January 04, 2017 11:10 IST

After the incident of mass molestation of several women by a crowd in Bengaluru’s famous MG Road on New Year’s Eve made headlines, a horrifying video footage showing a young woman being groped and molested by two men has now come to fore.

The CCTV footage of the video shows the accosted woman getting off an auto rickshaw and walking towards her home, when one of the two men suddenly appears in her way and begins to molest her.

As she resists, her molester forces her to the side of the road where his companion is sitting on a scooter. The two men then molest her again before she flees.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 2:30 am on Sunday and was recorded by a camera installed at a house off Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

The incident was brought to the notice of media outlets and reported to police by the residents of the house whose security camera recorded the incident.

WATCH THE SHAMEFUL INCIDENT HERE: