Bengal BJP leader's house bombed allegedly by Trinamool workers

January 04, 2017 09:09 IST

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya’s house in Uttarpara was bombed on Wednesday, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers protesting against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley scam.

Bhattacharya has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMC workers had vandalised the BJP’s state headquarters in Kolkata.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested shortly after he appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation for interrogation in the scam.

After the arrest of Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “politics of revenge”. She alleged that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against notes ban.

The Congress also alleged that Mr Bandyopadhyay’s arrest was “vendetta unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his detractors”.