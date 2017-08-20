rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Bedi goes incognito to assess women's safety in Pondy at night

Bedi goes incognito to assess women's safety in Pondy at night

August 20, 2017 09:11 IST

 

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.

 

In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a “night round” of the city, Bedi said, “Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night.”

She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”.

The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kiran Bedi, Puducherry, IPS, Union Territory, Pondy
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use