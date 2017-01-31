rediff.com

Bathinda: Explosion in car kills 3, injures 12

January 31, 2017 23:27 IST

Three persons were killed and 12 injured in an explosion in a car at Maur Mandi near Bathinda in Punjab on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near the venue of Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi’s roadshow, who is contesting the upcoming polls in the state from the Maur assembly seat.

“Three persons were killed in a blast in a Maruti car,” Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

The explosive, as reported by SDM Maur Latif Ahmed, was planted in a car at the spot

Those killed include two adults and a boy. Their identity has not been ascertained yet.

With inputs from ANI.

IMAGE: The spot where the blast took place. Photograph: ANI

