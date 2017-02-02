Bastar IG Kalluri sent on leave? Let me talk to higher-ups, he says

February 02, 2017 15:03 IST

'That's what I am hearing from the media, I will check it out and let you know,' the controversial cop tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.

Controversial Bastar Inspector General of Police S R P Kalluri, who has been in the crosshairs of human rights activists in the Naxal-dominated region following attacks on activists like Bela Bhatia and the alleged gang rapes of adivasi women by security forces in the recent times, on Thursday refused to confirm media reports that he had been asked to go on forced medical leave by the Chhattisgarh government for health reasons.

According to media reports, the Chhattisgarh government has given charge of the Bastar range to Dantewada Deputy Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P.



Speaking over the phone, Kalluri told Rediff.com that he had no idea about the media reports and that he would be able to speak with clarity only after talks with his higher-ups.

"That's what I am hearing from the media; I will check it out and let you know," said Kalluri.

Kalluri also refused to comment on whether he had taken voluntary medical leave or was forced to go on one by the state government because of allegations of human rights violations against him by activists in the area.

"I will speak to my authorities and let you know..." was all he would say.



When prodded further by Rediff.com on whether the action against him was the outcome of the embarrassment caused to the state government over his poor record of dealing with activists, Kalluri shot back: "All these are administrative and personal matters... Why do you want clarifications on such things?"

Our subsequent attempts to get him on phone went unanswered.