Here's what Obama said in last presser as US Prez

Last updated on: January 19, 2017 10:17 IST

Outgoing President of the United States Barack Obama held his final press conference at the White House on Wednesday. To a nation where many, especially the weaker sections, are wary of Donald Trump’s presidency, Obama said, “At my core I think we’re going to be ok.”

Excerpts from the presser:

‘Want to see a woman, a Hindu, a Jew, a Latino as Prez one day’

Pitching for racial diversity in the United States, President Obama hoped to see a woman, a Hindu, a Jewish or a Latino president in the future, asserting that deserving people rising up from race and faith define America’s strength.

"If, in fact, we continue to keep the opportunity open to everybody, then yes, we’re going to have a woman president, we’re going to have a Latino president, and we’ll have a Jewish president, a Hindu president," Obama told mediapersons on Wednesday at a crowded White House in his final press conference as the President of the US.

“Who knows who we’re going to have? I suspect we’ll have a whole bunch of mixed-up presidents at some point that nobody really knows what to call them. And that’s fine,” he said in an apparent reference to the racial, ethnic and religious mix of people in America.

He was responding to a question if he expects another black president.

In 2008, Obama created history after being elected as the first black president of the United States in a landslide victory. He was re-elected for second term in 2012.

Obama will be succeeded by Donald Trump of the Republican Party at the inauguration on Friday.

"I think we’re going to see people of merit rise up from every race, faith, corner of this country, because that’s America’s strength. When we have everybody getting a chance and everybody is on the field, we end up being better,” Obama said.

Referring to the fact that more than half of American medals at Olympics came from women, Obama said the reason is because the US had the foresight several decades ago, with something called Title 9, to make sure that women get opportunities in sports.

This is why women compete better, because they have more opportunities than folks in other countries, he said.

However, Obama said he worries about inequality because he thinks that if the country is not investing in making sure everybody plays a role in this economy, the economy will not grow as fast.

"I think it will also lead to further and further separation between us as Americans, not just along racial lines," he said.

"There are a whole bunch of folks who voted for the President-elect because they feel forgotten and disenfranchised. They feel as if they’re being looked down on. They feel as if their kids aren't going to have the same opportunities as they did," he said.

Obama said that the people don't want to have an America in which a very small sliver of people are doing really well and everybody else is fighting for scraps.

"Because that’s often times when racial divisions get magnified, because people think, well, the only way I’m going to get ahead is if I make sure somebody else gets less, somebody who doesn't look like me or doesn’t worship at the same place I do. That’s not a good recipe for our democracy,” he said.

'Commuting Manning’s sentence was entirely appropriate’

President Obama defended his decision to commute the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning, a transgender solider convicted of leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, arguing that she has served a tough jail term.

“Let’s be clear, Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence. So the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital, classified information would think that it goes unpunished I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served,” Obama told reporters.

“It has been my view that given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence that she received was very disproportional, disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it made it sense to commute and not pardon her sentence,” he said.

He said that the justice has been served and he feels very comfortable.

“A message has been sent that when it comes to our national security, that wherever possible, we need folks who may have legitimate concerns about the actions of government or their superiors or the agencies in which that they try to work through the established channels and avail themselves of the whistleblower protections that had been put in place,” he added.

“...with respect to Chelsea Manning, I looked at the particulars of this case the same way I have for the other commutations and pardons that I've done, and I felt that in light of all the circumstances that commuting her sentence was entirely appropriate,” he said.

‘No alternative to two-state solution in Israel-Palestine issue’

Obama said that he continues to be ‘significantly worried’ about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the status quo is unsustainable, and dangerous for the people in the region as well as for America's national security.

“I continue to be significantly worried about the Israeli-Palestinian issue. And I’m worried about it both because I think the status quo is unsustainable, that it is dangerous for Israel, that it is bad for Palestinians, it is bad for the region, and it’s bad for America’s national security,” Obama said.

He said when he came to office wanting to do everything he could to encourage serious peace talks between Israel and Palestine and that his administration invested a lot of energy, time and effort in these eight years.

“Ultimately, what has always been clear is that we cannot force the parties to arrive at peace. What we can do is facilitate, provide a platform, encourage. But we can't force them to do it,” he said.

Stressing that there is no alternative to a two-state solution, the outgoing US President said that he has said this to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I’ve said it inside of Israel. I’ve said it to Palestinians, as well,” he added.

“I don’t see how this issues gets resolved in a way that maintains Israel as both Jewish and a democracy, because if you do not have two states, then in some form or fashion you are extending an occupation, functionally you end up having one state in which millions of people are disenfranchised and operate as second-class residents. You can’t even call them citizens, necessarily,” Obama said.

Talking about Donald Trump's stand on the issue, Obama said, “So the President-elect will have his own policy. The ambassador, or the candidate for the ambassadorship obviously has very different views than I do. That is their prerogative.”

“That’s part of what happens after elections. And I think my views are clear. We’ll see how their approach plays itself out,” he said while responding to a question on the Israeli policy of the incoming Trump Administration.

In an apparent reference to Trump's plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Obama said that sudden unilateral moves could be explosive.

Noting that the United States is the biggest kid on the block, Obama said it is right and appropriate for a new President to test old assumptions and re-examine the old ways of doing things.

All photographs: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters