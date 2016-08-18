31 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard

August 18, 2016 22:42 IST

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 31 Bangladeshi fishermen aboard two fishing boats which became non-operational due to engine failure in mid seas, officials said on Thursday.

The fishing boats Allar-dan had 15 fishermen and Farhad 16 fishermen in them.

The rescue operation was undertaken during bad weather which had developed owing to the low pressure off the West

Bengal coast on August 16 and 17, the officials said.

The crew of Allar-dan have been shifted to a local fishing boat and Farhad towed to Frazerganj with the help of local fishing boats.

The fishermen were provided food and medical assistance by Indian Coast Guard.

"Coast Guard is maintaining enhanced vigil in view of the extremely rough sea conditions and we are ever prepared to render any kind of assistance to seamen in distress," said Coast Guard Inspector General KR Nautiyal.