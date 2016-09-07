Autonomy, plebiscite among demands made before All Party delegation in Kashmir

September 07, 2016 21:58 IST

Grant of autonomy, holding plebiscite and initiating a dialogue with separatists as well as Pakistan were some of the key demands placed before the All Party Delegation which visited Jammu and Kashmir on September 4-5.

According to a note, which was prepared by the Union Home Ministry, these were among the issues raised by various political parties and organisations before the All Party Delegation.

The delegation was told that the autonomy resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000 should be implemented.

Among other issues raised before the delegation included carrying out plebiscite as per United Nations resolution and discussions held with separatists as well as Pakistan, said the note circulated among the members of the APD at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Various political parties and organisations conveyed to the law makers that if the current agitation, which started after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8, continues, the mainstream society will become weaker.

Other political points made to the MPs are: Promises made by current state government have not been fulfilled; Agenda for alliance between the People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party should be implemented; elections of local bodies have not been held and delimitation of constituencies by the State Election Commission/ Election Commission of India to be expedited.

Some key issues flagged by some parties and groups are: radicalisation in madrasas and mosques, funding for the unrest and newly built mosques needs to be investigated, drug smuggling and infiltration from Pakistan should be stopped, there should be no compromise on security, cross border terrorism should be dealt forcefully and review of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and reduce the footprints of militancy and paramilitary forces from civilian areas.

According to the note, other political points include establishment of a camp secretariat in Jammu for the whole year, Jammu and Kashmir should have SC/ST and Minority Commissions, Leh should be given Union Territory status, West Pakistan refugees should be allowed to participate in Panchayat polls.

Three other political points are: during 1990s, many Muslims as well as Kashmiri Pandits were killed but a package was announced only for Kashmiri Pandits, providing Other Backward Caste status to Lawana Sikh community and leaders of minority community should be nominated as MLCs by the Governor and MPs in Rajya Sabha by the President.

Referring to the unrest in Kashmir Valley, the Home Ministry note said between July 8 and September 6, there were 1,732 law and order related incidents in which 60 civilians and two security personnel lost their lives.

Of the 1,732 incidents, 881 (51 per cent) took place on the first three days and subsequent Fridays. Among the total injured, 7,550 were civilians of whom 7,423 were already discharged and 127 continued to be in hospital.

Six civilians lost both their eyes and 21 lost one eye.

A total of 5,560 security personnel were injured during the period.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anant Kumar, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI member D Raja Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others after an All Party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss and assess the situation in Kashmir with the delegation that visited the Valley earlier this week. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo