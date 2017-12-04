rediff.com

'Aurangzeb Raj': PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul's elevation

'Aurangzeb Raj': PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul's elevation

December 04, 2017 15:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress President, dubbing it as "Aurangzebi raj".

Without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul had got bail, Modi, addressing a campaign rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, said, "The Congress has gone bankrupt, as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president."

 

Taking potshots at the opposition party, the prime minister said, "Mani Shanker Aiyar who was a minister in Congress government said 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jahangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood that Aurangzeb would be the leader.'

"Does the Congress accept that it is a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," Modi said.

Rahul on Monday filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.

