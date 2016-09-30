As India hits back at Pakistan, lanterns light up Varanasi

September 30, 2016 11:05 IST

For the nation, which was reeling 10 days ago over the dastardly Uri terror attack in which Indian Army soldiers were martyred, the recent surgical strike conducted by the armed forces along the Line of Control has somewhat acted like a balm on the wounds of the citizens.

After Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Thursday said “significant casualty was caused to terrorists during the operation”, the whole nation was seen celebrating and congratulating the Indian Army for avenging the Uri bravehearts.

The locals in Uttar Pradesh’s temple city Varanasi were seen performing a Ganga Aarti, congratulating and commending the valour of the Indian Army.

Holding placards which read ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, people from all walks of life took part in the special aarti, which is usually performed every evening, at the pious Ganga river.

The locals, in particular the elderly women, prayed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, which is the main ghat in Varanasi.

The members of the Ganga Seva Nidhi also lit diyas for the soldiers who were part of the surgical attack.

Marking a radical departure from the past in its response to cross-border terrorism, Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Thursday announced that the army had carried out surgical strikes in the early hours of the day to destroy seven launch pads along the Line of Control where teams of terrorists had positioned themselves.