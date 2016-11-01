Arnab Goswami quits Times Now

Last updated on: November 01, 2016 21:16 IST

Arnab Goswami has resigned as editor-in-chief of the Times Now television network.

Goswami addressed Times Now staff in an emotional speech at 6 pm on Tuesday evening, where he announced that he had resigned.

"Yes, boss has resigned," a senior Times Now journalist told Rediff.com

"He also hinted at starting his own venture," the journalist added.

'Yes, it is true (Arnab's resignation) please don't tag me now on Arnab's resignation posts,' read another Times Now journalist's Facebook post.

"We had no idea that this was coming. This is extremely shocking," a third Times Now correspondent said.

Goswami was said to be on leave for Diwali till he made his appearance in the Times Now board room.

He has been the editor-in-chief of Times Now since 2006 and has played a pivotal role in taking the English television news channel to where it is today.

Reliable sources told Rediff.com that Goswami plans to launch a television channel -- with likely backing from one of India's top tycoons -- in the next few weeks.

'The game has just begun,' Arnab told his staff in -- well, typically -- Arnab style.

Goswami did not refer to his resignation in his opening riff to Tuesday's Night Hour, the show he anchors on Times Now.