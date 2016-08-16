Army's Kashmir Corps commander briefs Governor on situation in the Valley

August 16, 2016 19:27 IST

Amid the ongoing unrest in Kashmir, Commander of the Army's Srinagar-based Corps Lt Gen S K Dua on Tuesday met Governor N N Vohra in Srinagar and briefed him about the situation in the valley.

Lt Gen Dua called on Vohra at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the internal and external security situation and the Army's preparedness to deal with any arising exigency, an official spokesman said.

Kashmir valley is on the boil since July 9 in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces. So far 65 people, including two policemen, have died and several thousand others have been injured in the unrest.

The meeting comes a day after Army foiled a major infiltration bid in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, killing five militants.

The meeting also assumes significance as militants carried out a deadly attack in Nowhatta locality on Monday, after over a decade in downtown Srinagar, which left a CRPF officer and two militants dead, while 11 CRPF and policemen were injured.

CRPF Inspector General Atul Karwal also called on the Governor and briefed him about the obtaining internal security situation in the state.

The Governor conveyed to Karwal his grief on the loss of Commandant of 49th Battalion Promod Kumar in Monday's terrorist attack at Nowhatta, the spokesman said.

He said the Governor wished speedy recovery to the CRPF personnel who have been injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its affiliated associations on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest march in Srinagar against the civilian killings and pressed for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Carrying black banners and placards, the march led by KCCI president Mushtaq Ahmad Wani was taken out from KCCI office at Residency Road and culminated at Press Enclave, a distance of about two kms.

Some of the participants chanted pro-freedom slogans.

Members of Kashmir Economic Alliance, All Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association participated in the march and staged a peaceful sit-in at Press Enclave before dispersing peacefully.

"We organised this march to protest the killing of innocent civilians and press our demand for early resolution of Kashmir issue," a spokesman of the KCCI said.

The separatists, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, had asked the traders to stage a sit-in from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm at all market places on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Lt General S K Dua spoke at length with Governor Vohra about the situation in Kashmir. Photograph: ANI/Twitter