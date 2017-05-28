Army porter killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Keran

Last updated on: May 28, 2017 15:21 IST

An Army porter was killed while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kashmir.

An Army official said on Sunday that, "Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector yesterday (Saturday) by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in death of one

army porter and injuries to another".

The body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was evacuated to a medical facility, the official said.

Meanwhile in Poonch, the body of one intruder was recovered as the Army foiled another infiltration attempt.

'One intruder from PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) successfully killed in a Ambush at about 0230 hours (2.30 am) yesterday (Saturday) night on LoC in KG Sector, body of intruder recovered,' said Lt Col Manish Mehta, defence spokesperson, in a statement.

Based on intelligence inputs, an ambush was laid down in the early morning by the troops of the same Sikh Battalion whose jawans were mutilated by Pakistan operatives recently.

A search operation is currently in progress.

IMAGE: Army personnel involved in a counter-terrorism operation in Keran Sector in Kashmir on Sunday. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com