Infiltration bid foiled at LoC

Last updated on: September 11, 2016 18:08 IST

A policeman was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured as security forces engaged in twin encounters with four terrorists who were holed up at two places near the under-construction Mini Secretariat in Poonch town on Sunday.

The encounters erupted at around 7.30 am when the militants started firing from near the Mini Secretariat building, which is under construction, close to Army’s 93 Brigade headquarters, police said.

The attackers then barged into a house in Allah Pir locality and another structure near the Mini Secretariat.

"Four militants are involved in the two encounters at two different locations", Director General of Police Rajendra Kumar told PTI from Kishtwar.

"They (militants) are in a house, where there is a civilian couple. Forces are retrieving them. We have to evacuate the civilians first," he said.

Kumar, who is closely monitoring the twin encounters, said, "they (militants) have been pinned down and cordoned off".

One policeman has been killed and a Sub-Inspector was injured in the encounter, the DGP said. The deceased has been identified as R Kumar.

One of the injured is Sub Inspector of Special Operation Group Manzoor Hussain and another a civilian Tariq, police said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.