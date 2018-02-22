'Nothing political in talk': Army defends Gen Rawat's BJP-AIUDF remarks

Last updated on: February 22, 2018 16:57 IST

The Indian Army on Thursday clarified its Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on drawing a comparison between the growth speed of Bharatiya Janata Party and an Assamese political party, saying, "There is nothing political or religious in the talk."

"The army chief just mentioned amalgamation and development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on 21 February," the army said.

General Rawat, on Wednesday, said, that a "planned" influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast was taking place as part of a proxy warfare by Pakistan with support from China with an aim to keep the area disturbed.

Referring to reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, the Army Chief also talked about Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front in the state, observing that its growth has been "faster" than that of the BJP in the 1980s.

"A planned immigration is taking place because of our western neighbour. They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over, playing the proxy dimension of warfare," Gen. Rawat said

He was addressing a conference on bridging gaps and securing borders in the Northeast region. "I think the proxy game is very well played by our western neighbour, supported by our northern border (China) to keep the area disturbed. We will continue to see some migration happening. The solution lies in identifying the problem and holistically looking at it," he said.

Influx of illegal Bangladeshis is a major issue in Assam and the state government is now coming out with a national register of citizens to find out those living illegally in the state.

"There is a party called AIUDF. If you look at it, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years," he said while referring to the BJP winning only 2 seats in 1984. "The AIDUF is moving at a faster pace in Assam."

The AIUDF, which was formed in 2005 with an aim to champion the cause of Muslim community, currently has three parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and 13 legislators in the state assembly.

The Army chief said the solution to the problem lies in ensuring development of the region by taking a holistic approach. "I do not think you can now change the population dynamics of the area. If it was five districts to eight to nine, inversion has taken place whichever be the government," he said while referring to reports that Muslim majority has increased from five to nine districts in Assam.

The Army chief said efforts should be to "amalgamate" the people living in the region and then try and "start identifying those creating trouble for us".

With inputs from PTI

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo